Officers responsible for deteriorating law and order will face demotion, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that the state government has adopted a strict stance on the law and order and made it clear that negligence in controlling crime would not be tolerated at any level.

The Chief Minister added that in areas where crime is not brought under effective control, accountability of the officers concerned will be fixed and, if required, stringent action such as demotion will also be taken against them.

He told the media after the pre-Budget consultation meeting that he has said earlier as well that the police is a strong and capable force.

"However, if crime or the illegal drug trade is increasing in any area, the Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers concerned will have to seriously introspect. Holding periodic review meetings, reaching the root causes of problems, and finding concrete solutions are the responsibility of officers concerned."

He said that when common citizens, especially women, complain about crime or illegal activities in an area, it is the duty of the police and the administration to take immediate and effective action.

The Chief Minister reiterated that maintaining law and order is the state government's top priority and no laxity of any kind will be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Minister Saini directed officers to intensify the campaign against crime and drugs so that people can be provided a safe environment and good governance is ensured in the state.

Meanwhile, he said that the forthcoming state Budget would be dedicated to the welfare of every citizen and all sections of society.

He added that the process of Budget formulation is not being confined to closed rooms, instead the state government is ensuring participation of all stakeholders so that a truly inclusive and welfare-oriented budget can be presented.