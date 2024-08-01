Live
- Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya
- BAPS extends greetings to new Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
- CM Revanth Reddy Lauded For Support on SC Classification Issue
- Restoration of Bingi Doddi (cheruvu )Lake :A Tele Of Neglect and Hope
- Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC to take on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army at home; Downtown Heroes face Airforce team
- 30-Year Long Struggle Triumphs: Supreme Court Approves SC Sub-Caste Classification to States
- Cabinet has resolved to advise Governor to withdraw show cause notice to CM: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Officials guilty of felling trees sans permission in Bamanwas to be suspended: Raj Minister
- Diya Kumari promises permanent fix for waterlogging after 3 die in flooded basement in Jaipur
- Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 'roti making' skill is commendable
Just In
Officials guilty of felling trees sans permission in Bamanwas to be suspended: Raj Minister
Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said in the Assembly on Thursday that officials responsible for felling trees in the Bamanwas Panchayat Samiti premises in Sawai Madhopur district without the administration's permission will be suspended.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said in the Assembly on Thursday that officials responsible for felling trees in the Bamanwas Panchayat Samiti premises in Sawai Madhopur district without the administration's permission will be suspended.
Dilawar also assured to investigate the complaints of irregularities in the works approved under various heads by some gram panchayats under the Bamanwas Panchayat Samiti within a month and take action as per the rules.
Responding to supplementary questions raised by some House members in this regard during the Question Hour, the Minister clarified that while permission was sought to cut trees in the Bamanwas Panchayat Samiti premises, over 20 trees were felled despite not obtaining the same.
He also informed the House that Rs 60,000 has been deposited in the treasury for the trees cut in the Bamanwas Panchayat Samiti premises.