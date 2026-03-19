Officials told to resolve revenue issues on priority

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Krittika Shukla stated that resolving revenue-related issues in the district at the earliest should be the top priority of officials. She directed the officials toform special teams to address the challenges faced in the re-survey process and to expedite land acquisition for the capital region within the constituency limits. A constituency-level review meeting of the Pedakurapadu Assembly segment was held on Wednesday at Aditya Convention Hall in Amaravati mandal headquarters.

District collector Krithika Shukla, MLA Bhashyam Praveen, and joint collector Sanjana Sinha attended the meeting as chief guests and reviewed the performance of various departments.

Regarding the agriculture sector, Krithika Shukla instructed that there should be no disruption in irrigation water supply until the completion of crop harvesting in April. Considering the increasing number of devotees visiting the Amaravati temple, she also directed that adequate facilities be provided at the Amareswara Temple.

As part of constituency development, she announced plans to establish an MSME park and two dialysis centres in Amaravati and Pedakurapadu mandal headquarters. Efforts will also be made to secure necessary funds for lift irrigation schemes and repairs of link roads, she added. Later, MLA Bhashyam Praveen emphasised that all officials must discharge their duties responsibly and in accordance with rules. He said that officials should not wait for recommendations from public representatives to resolve public grievances. To ensure transparency, complaint boxes will be set up in every village. Complaints received will be reviewed monthly and brought directly to the notice of the District Collector for necessary action. District Forest Officer Krishnapriya, DRO Naradamuni, and district- and mandal-level officials from various departments attended the meeting.