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Oil tanker with 21 Indian seafarers struck by unknown projectile in Hormuz; all safe
In Short
This attack occurred amidst a series of regional commercial shipping incidents in the Gulf.
New Delhi: The Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker M/T Al Dasma, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members are safe, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21 (local time).
The Union Minister said that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
Taking to X, Sonowal said, "On Oct 21, Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker M/T AL DASMA, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All 21 of our Indian crew members, along with the rest of the crew are completely safe."
"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," he added.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also tracked the strike at 11 nautical miles west of Bukha, Oman.
According to Times Kuwait, the incident sparked a fire aboard the vessel, which was later extinguished. The report stated that the tanker remained stationary, and all crew members were reported safe.
This attack occurred amidst a series of regional commercial shipping incidents in the Gulf.
Earlier on October 16, a crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian seafarers, was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.
All Indian nationals were safe, and no casualties were reported, Sonowal had said.
India has repeatedly condemned attacks on maritime navigation and commercial shipping amid escalating Middle East conflict.
New Delhi has reiterated, on several occasions, that all attacks on commercial shipping and merchant mariners are "legally and morally indefensible", while highlighting the need for freedom of navigation and "safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways".
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