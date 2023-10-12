Om Birla meets Parliamentary representatives of G20 nations ahead of P20 summit

New Delhi: Parliamentary delegates from G20 and special invitee nations, who are here to participate in the upcoming P20 summit, on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the P20 summit on Friday in the national capital.

Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives; Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad of Bangladesh; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, UAE; and Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo, Acting President, Pan African Parliament called on Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed gratitude to Australia for supporting India's priorities and initiatives during G20 Summit. He also praised Australia for supporting India's initiative for the inclusion of African Union in G20.

Birla also noted that recent visits by Prime Ministers of both countries have given a new dimension to bilateral relations between India and Australia and mutual cooperation has further deepened and infused new energy.

He urged that both Parliaments should widen the scope of parliamentary cooperation.

During his meeting with Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad of Bangladesh, Birla emphasised that India and Bangladesh should further strengthen cooperation between the two Parliaments.

Bangladesh is a special invitee to the P20 summit.

He expressed satisfaction at increasing connectivity across road, rail, air, waterways and digital sectors between the two countries.

In his meeting with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, UAE, Birla noted that initiatives like ‘Global Biofuel Alliance' and 'India Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’ have brought India and UAE closer.

During his meeting with Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo, Acting President, Pan African Parliament, Birla congratulated him for inclusion of the African Union in G20.

The leaders discussed several important issues and explored opportunities for further collaboration between the two Parliaments.