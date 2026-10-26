Omar Abdullah’s cabinet reshuffle: New faces, old challenges and a ‘perform or perish’ test

Srinagar: After Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued invitations for the swearing-in ceremony of the reshuffled and expanded Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, scheduled to be held at Lok Bhawan at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, intense speculation has gripped the Union Territory over who will make it to the new Cabinet and who will be dropped.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the list of ministers to be sworn in had already been finalised in consultation with National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah. He also advised his party MLAs against lobbying for ministerial berths, asking them not to “knock on doors” in pursuit of a place in the expanded Cabinet.

“Please don’t send me WhatsApp messages. I have been receiving long WhatsApp messages including bio-data and long stories as if I don’t know them. Please have patience till the swearing-in takes place. Everybody will come to know his/her destiny”, Omar told reporters after he announced having called on the L-G to seek time for the swearing-in ceremony.

J&K has a 90-member legislative assembly and, as per the Reorganisation Act 2019, only 10 per cent of the assembly strength can form the cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

This time, there are six members of the cabinet, including the chief minister. Therefore, Omar can include three more ministers unless he chooses to drop some of the existing ministers to accommodate new faces.

While the Chief Minister and the NC president are privy to the final composition, speculation is rife within party circles over who will secure a ministerial berth. The party high command has reportedly made it clear that first-time MLAs will not be inducted into the Cabinet, ruling out a majority of the legislators from consideration.

The Congress, which has six MLAs, has been supporting the NC-led government. Despite an offer from Omar to join the Cabinet, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra has reiterated that his party will continue to support the government from outside.

The Congress has maintained that it will stay out of the Cabinet until statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

First-time MLAs aspiring for ministerial berths will have to wait for another opportunity, with their prospects hinging on Omar Abdullah’s next Cabinet reshuffle.

In all likelihood, Tuesday’s cabinet reshuffle/expansion would be the last till 2029, when the next assembly elections are due in J&K.

Omar has ruled out any ‘revolt’ among his MLAs and, given the experience of those who deserted the NC in the past, the likelihood of any ruling party MLA looking for greener pastures elsewhere in J&K is remote.

Public resentment over the perceived failure of the NC-led government to deliver on its promises appears to be growing. Whether the reshuffled Cabinet under Omar Abdullah can meet people’s expectations and improve the government’s performance remains to be seen.

However, Omar Abdullah’s argument that the absence of statehood has constrained his government’s performance may find fewer takers amid growing public dissatisfaction. For the NC, the message is increasingly clear: deliver on people’s expectations or risk losing their confidence. “Perform or perish” could well become the defining challenge for the party’s political future in Jammu and Kashmir.



