Omar says Iran war ‘unjust and illegal’, asks PM to intervene

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday condemned the “unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran” and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his influence to end the war in the interest of humanity. He made the statement in the Legislative Assembly as the Leader of the House after several National Conference MLAs pressed for it, even as BJP legislators maintained that the Iran crisis is an international issue and does not fall in the domain of the House. “On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I strongly condemn this unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran. I express my deepest condolences over the loss of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates and all those who have lost their lives in this conflict,” the chief minister said. “I also make a sincere appeal to our prime minister to use all available diplomatic channels and relationships to help end this war at the earliest. This will benefit not just us, but humanity as a whole,” Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday soon after the second leg of the budget session began after a five-week recess, with the National Conference, CPI(M), Congress, PDP and Independent MLAs raising slogans in support of Iran and the BJP legislators demanding a National Law University in Jammu.

When noisy scenes continued, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for half an hour. As the House assembled after the adjournment, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq sought a statement from the Leader of the House against the war on Iran. Short speeches by various MLAs in support and against the demand followed.

“The House is not united on this issue; there is no single opinion. If you wish, a discussion can be held so that differing views may be expressed. If I speak on behalf of the demand and opposition emerges afterwards, it would not be appropriate,” Abdullah said initially, asking the speaker to decide how to proceed.