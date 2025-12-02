  1. Home
Omnicom to Cut 4,000 Jobs After IPG Acquisition: Key Details Explained

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 12:22 PM IST
Omnicom will cut over 4,000 jobs after acquiring Interpublic Group (IPG) in a $13.5 billion deal.

Omnicom Group will cut more than 4,000 jobs.

The cuts will happen after the company bought Interpublic Group (IPG) for $13.5 billion.

The report came from the Financial Times on 1 December 2025.

AI tools are changing the ad industry.

Companies can now make ads faster and cheaper.

Because of this, many ad groups are reducing costs.

Job Cuts Details

Omnicom CEO John Wren said the cuts are part of the IPG merger.

Most cuts will be in admin jobs and some leadership roles.

The company expects to save $750 million every year.

IPG had already laid off 3,200 people in the first nine months of 2025.

It also removed 3,000 jobs last year.

About the Acquisition

Omnicom bought IPG for $13.5 billion.

Shareholders of the combined company will own 60% of the new group.

The merged company is now the largest advertising group, with $25 billion global revenue.

In India, it will be the second-largest ad network.

Companies Involved

IPG owns agencies like FCB, McCann, MullenLowe, and IPG Mediabrands.

Omnicom runs Omnicom Media Group and Omnicom Advertising Group.

Omnicom Media Group made ₹800 crore in revenue in FY24.

Together, Omnicom and IPG will compete closely with WPP, which is still the biggest global ad group.

