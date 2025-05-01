On 13th death anniversary, a ‘living’ memorial comes up for TP Chandrasekharan in Kerala

On the eve of the 13th death anniversary of T.P. Chandrasekharan -- whom the top brass of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala still refers to as a renegade -- a befitting memorial is set to be unveiled at the very spot where he was brutally murdered by a group of CPI(M) workers.

Chandrasekharan was hacked 51 times in 2012 in a gruesome political killing that shocked Kerala.

His widow, K.K. Rema, a firebrand leader once in the CPI(M) herself, has carried forward his ideology ever since his death.

Now a first-time MLA, elected in 2021 with the support of the Congress-led UDF, Rema stood before the new memorial on Thursday and called it “a dream come true.”

“We will formally open this state-of-the-art memorial in the coming days. This is a dream come true for all who hold Chandrasekharan dear,” she said.

The memorial has been built on a three-cent plot of land -- the exact location where Chandrasekharan was murdered.

“We purchased this land to build the memorial. Earlier, we had put up a small structure here, but it was attacked nearly five times,” said Rema, adding that the site is now under police protection.

The new memorial will house the motorcycle Chandrasekharan was riding when he was attacked. “There will also be a ‘live’ museum, showcasing his speeches, personal belongings, and other details of his life, all curated using advanced AI technology,” she said.

Chandrasekharan, then 51, was ambushed on May 4, 2012, by assailants in a car who first hurled crude bombs at him. When he fell off his motorcycle, they hacked him to death. His body lay in a pool of blood for over half an hour before police took him to a hospital.

At the time, the Congress-led government under Oommen Chandy was in power. The police quickly identified and arrested the suspects.

In July 2012, several key culprits were taken into custody, and in January 2014, a local Kozhikode court convicted 12 people -- including three prominent CPI(M) leaders from the area.

The murder created a political storm in Kerala. The trigger, many believe, was Chandrasekharan’s decision in 2008 to break away from the CPI(M) and form his own party, the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP).

His popularity at his home turf of Onchiyam and the RMP’s subsequent electoral gains there reportedly enraged the CPI(M), for whom Onchiyam holds deep historical and ideological significance.

Chandrasekharan was widely admired for his powerful oratory and strong presence -- traits that made him a threat to the party he once served.

Since his death, Rema has emerged as a fierce critic of the CPI(M), especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whom she accuses of having knowledge of the conspiracy behind her husband's murder.