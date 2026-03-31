On Mahavir Jayanti, Delhi Speaker calls for non-violence

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday joined a religious event organised by Shri Digambar Jain Mahasabha in Rohini, calling for non-violence and compassion towards all creatures.

"One who practices compassion towards all creatures truly walks the path of Mahavir with these eternal principles of Lord Mahavir," said Gupta.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the event was marked by deep spiritual fervour and a collective call for global peace.

During the ceremony, Gupta received blessings from revered Jain saints and was formally honoured for his dedicated service to the citizens of Delhi, said a statement issued by his constituency’s office.

Translating the ancient wisdom of the 24th Tirthankara into a roadmap for modern governance and social harmony, Gupta emphasised that Mahavir Jayanti is not merely a festival but a "divine call to introspect and test one’s soul”.

Reflecting on the life of Prince Vardhaman, who renounced the throne for the eternal truth, the Speaker noted that Lord Mahavir proved that true bravery does not lie in the edge of a sword, but in conquering one's own mind, victory over anger, greed, and ego.

He redefined Ahimsa Paramo Dharma, stating that non-violence is not cowardice but the pinnacle of courage, said Gupta.

The Speaker highlighted the principle of Anekantavada (the multiplicity of viewpoints), calling it a "healing balm" for today’s fragmented society, noting that "my truth is not the absolute whole; there is light in your truth as well."

Highlighting the principle of Aparigraha (non-attachment/non-consumption), he noted that Lord Mahavir provided the solution to the global climate crisis centuries ago by teaching us not to exploit nature or indulge in mindless accumulation.

Gupta appealed to citizens of Delhi that the celebration of Mahavir Jayanti becomes meaningful only when we move beyond processions and begin to live his principles.

As the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, he took a formal pledge to ensure that the ideals of Lord Mahavir reach every citizen, fostering a culture of compassion across the capital.

The programme concluded with the Speaker participating in the ceremonial rituals and interacting with the community leaders, reiterating his commitment to the welfare and spiritual heritage of Delhi.