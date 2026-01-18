On Stage With Chief Justice, Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Protect Democracy After I-PAC Raids

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a strong appeal to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to uphold the Constitution, democracy and the independence of the judiciary, while cautioning against what she described as the misuse of investigative agencies. She was speaking at the inauguration of the new permanent building of the Calcutta High Court’s Circuit Bench in Jalpaiguri.

Addressing the Chief Justice, Banerjee urged him to ensure that citizens are not wrongly targeted and described him as the “guardian of the Constitution”. She said the judiciary must remain impartial and free from bias, stressing that democratic values need constant protection. Her remarks came in the backdrop of recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate, including searches at premises linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, which has close ties with the Trinamool Congress.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over what she termed “media trials”, arguing that public debates and narratives often precede judicial verdicts and end up damaging reputations. She appealed for safeguards to prevent agencies from deliberately defaming individuals, saying her comments were not personal but aimed at protecting democracy, people and constitutional institutions.

During the same event, Banerjee highlighted challenges faced by junior lawyers, stating that many in the legal profession were struggling and not receiving adequate support. She requested the Chief Justice to pay special attention to the younger generation entering the field of law.

Speaking on judicial infrastructure, Banerjee said the West Bengal government had continued expanding fast-track courts despite an alleged halt in central funding. She claimed the state had established 88 fast-track courts and spent over Rs 1,200 crore on court infrastructure, including women’s courts, POCSO courts, labour courts and human rights courts.

She also underlined the state’s investment in the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, describing the new complex as superior to the main Calcutta High Court building. According to her, around 40 acres of prime land were allocated for the project, with construction costs exceeding Rs 500 crore. Banerjee added that land had also been earmarked in Rajarhat, New Town, for a new Calcutta High Court building, along with the establishment of several district and sub-divisional courts across the state.