Live
- CM Siddaramaiah's son should stop making immature statements: K'taka Cong MLA
- Scindia meets FM Sitharaman to boost digital infra, regional connectivity
- On the occasion of the closing of the temple doors, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Shri Kedarnath Dham
- ECI wraps up two-day conference of CEOs; focusses on poll preparedness in Assam, TN, Kerala, Puducherry, Bengal
- Karke dekho, mereko mat bolna: Stump mic captures Rohit and Iyer's debate over call for single
- China Eastern Airlines resuming direct Delhi-Shanghai flights from Nov 9
- 2nd ODI: Short, Connolly fifties guide Australia to series-clinching win over India
- Procurement underway at Rs 2369 per quintal for common and Rs 2389 per quintal for Grade-A varieties
- SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight returns mid-air due to technical issue
- TN announces free meals for sanitation workers
On the occasion of the closing of the temple doors, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Shri Kedarnath Dham
On the occasion of the closing of the temple doors, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Shri Kedarnath Dham, offering prayers and reviewing arrangements for devotees.
CM Dhami prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Shri Kedarnath Dham on Thursday on the occasion of the temple’s closing for the winter season and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing construction works at the Dham.
The portals of the Kedarnath temple, a major center of Sanatan faith, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season on Thursday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami specially visited Kedarnath, where he performed special prayers and rituals, praying for the welfare of the people of the state. The Chief Minister also interacted with local priests and pilgrims.
Chief Minister Dhami said that this year, a record number of devotees visited Baba Kedarnath. He stated that due to the well-planned efforts of the state government, the Char Dham Yatra this year was successful and well-organized. He added that the Char Dham Yatra not only plays an important role in the economy of the state but also connects Devbhoomi Uttarakhand with Sanatan Dharma followers across the world.
During his visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing development works in the Kedarnath area and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various developmental projects are being carried out not only at the Char Dhams but also at temples associated with the Manaskhand region. He directed officials to begin preparations and planning for the 2026 pilgrimage season in advance to ensure smooth arrangements.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the priests, rights holders, local traders, and pilgrims for their cooperation in successfully conducting the yatra.
“This year, a record number of devotees visited during the Char Dham Yatra, and the pilgrimage to Baba Kedarnath has concluded successfully. May Baba’s blessings remain upon all of us. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state government is developing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of Sanatan Dharma.”
— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister