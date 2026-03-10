One Call From PM Modi To Israel, Iran Could Stop War: Former UAE envoy

Former UAE Ambassador to India Hussain Hassan Mirza has said that a single phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leaders of Israel and Iran could help bring the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to a halt.

Speaking to India Today TV, Mirza emphasised India’s strong diplomatic position and the Prime Minister’s relations with both nations, suggesting that these ties could help reduce tensions in the region.

“India is a great country. Considering its global profile, even a single phone call from Mr Modi to both Israel and Iran asking them to stop could make a difference,” Mirza said during the interview.

He also pointed out that the Indian Prime Minister had recently visited Israel and maintains good relations with Iran as well. According to Mirza, India’s balanced ties with both sides give it a unique opportunity to play a role in easing the conflict.

Mirza further expressed hope that India’s leadership would step in diplomatically, particularly because of the large Indian community living in the United Arab Emirates. He highlighted the long-standing contribution of Indians to the country’s infrastructure, trade and business sectors.

Currently, more than 3.5 million Indians reside in the UAE, making it one of the largest expatriate communities there.

During the interview, Mirza also said the UAE had not allowed any activities against Iran to take place from its territory. He added that other Gulf nations such as Kuwait and Qatar had also refrained from permitting attacks on Iran from their soil.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia, as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues to intensify with missile and drone attacks across the region.