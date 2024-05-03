One more person planted in Raj Bhavan with sinister intent: Bengal Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday claimed that one more person has been planted at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata with sinister intent.

He said this a day after a complaint was filed at a local police station by a woman staff at Raj Bhavan accusing him of outraging her modesty.

In an audio message released on Friday, the Governor claimed that Raj Bhavan received a confidential report that political forces had planted one more person in the Raj Bhavan with sinister intent.

He also claimed that the matter was being verified by the concerned agencies and that "these were just election ploys". In the audio message, the Governor also asked the general staff at Raj Bhavan to be cautious.

In the message, the Governor said that no efforts to malign him with vicious intents will be able to deter him from his determined effort to expose corruption and curb violence.

Expressing confidence that the truth will be revealed, the Governor said that he was not afraid of such false allegations. He said that god may bless those who want to reap election benefits by maligning him.

“I will continue with my fight against corruption and violence,” the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has continued with its attacks on the Governor over the complaint filed against him.

Admitting that under Article 361 of the Constitution, a criminal proceeding cannot be instituted in a court against the Governor during his term of office, the state Commerce & Industries and Women & Child Development Minister Dr Sashi Panja on Friday also questioned whether the legal provisions for protection were justified in this nature of the complaint.

Minister of State in charge of the Finance Department (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya reacted to the statement from Raj Bhavan on Thursday night barring her entry to the Governor’s House premises. “There is no point in scaring me. No one can stop my entry into Raj Bhavan,” she said.