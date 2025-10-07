Only Indian Film in Prestigious Production and Storytelling lab

Kabootar, a in-development feature film directed by SRFTI alumnus Ishan Sharma, has been selected as the only Indian project for the production and storytelling workshop at the Festival des 3 Continents, Nantes.

The PAS workshop is one of the most prestigious platforms for nurturing new cinematic voices, with only five films chosen each year.

Set to begin shooting in 2026, Kabootar tells the story of an unorthodox detective trying to solve a case in the ruins of Delhi, exploring themes of memory and history, both personal and shared. The project has already received support from film platforms across the globe — including the Dhaka International Film Festival (Bangladesh), NFDC Film Bazaar (India), and the Tasveer Film Festival (USA) — and now travels to France.

The film is produced by Nikhil Chaudhary, who has spearheaded projects such as Mantra, Yours Truly and Kadakh. It marks the feature directorial debut of Ishan Sharma, whose short films have screened at festivals worldwide, including Dresden and Stuttgart.

It is noteworthy to add that the alumni of PAS workshop has gone far to win awards at Cannes, Berlinale, Venice and other major film festivals. The selection of Kabootar as the only Indian project is a recognition of a renewed global interest in independent cinema from the country.