Only two Lok Sabha MPs Choose Not To Draw Salary, RTI reveals

A response obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed that only two members of the current Lok Sabha have decided not to draw their salaries. The MPs belong to two different political parties—one from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the other from the Indian National Congress.

According to the reply from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the two MPs are Naveen Jindal, who represents Kurukshetra, and Dr Bimol Akoijam Angomcha, the MP from Inner Manipur.

While both lawmakers have opted not to take their salary, Jindal has gone a step further by also refusing the official perks and allowances that are usually provided to Members of Parliament.

The constituencies represented by the two MPs are located around 2,575 kilometres apart. Despite the distance, both leaders share the uncommon decision of declining their parliamentary salary.

Their financial disclosures highlight a stark contrast in their economic backgrounds. Election affidavits show that Naveen Jindal has declared assets worth around ₹1,241 crore, while Dr Bimol Akoijam Angomcha has assets of approximately ₹97 lakh.

Jindal is counted among the wealthiest members of the current Lok Sabha, though he is not the richest. That position belongs to Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a Telugu Desam Party MP from Guntur, who has declared assets exceeding ₹5,705 crore. He is followed by Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of the BJP, whose declared assets are valued at over ₹4,568 crore.

The RTI response further states that 481 sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha are currently listed as receiving salaries. The House has an official strength of 543 members, although two seats are presently vacant. The response, however, did not clarify the status of the remaining MPs who are not listed as drawing salaries.