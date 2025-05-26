Op Sindoor not just military operation but reflection of Indian values: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Gujarat, told a public gathering that Operation Sindoor -- a series of Indian military strikes on terror camps and infrastructure in Pakistan as well as Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, was not just a military operation but also an expression of country’s values and sentiments of 140 crore Indians.

Addressing a public rally in Dahod, PM Modi hailed the security forces for teaching India’s enemies a tough lesson and stated, “If anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain. That’s why Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation but also a reflection of our values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts.”

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said the terrorists dared to challenge 140 crore Indians, and subsequently, they and their masters were made to pay the price for the depraved act, highlighting the fact that India wasn’t silent after the dastardly act, unlike earlier.

“Can India remain silent after whatever the terrorists did in Pahalgam? Can Modi remain silent?” he asked the crowd.

PM Modi further stated that his government gave full freedom to the armed forces, and the country's brave soldiers destroyed the biggest terrorist camps across the border in just 22 minutes.

“We discovered nine terrorist hideouts operating across the border and decimated them on the night of the 6th-7th May. When the Pakistani Army got agitated by Indian military action and showed audacity to hit back, then our forces vanquished the Pakistani Army as well,” PM Modi said, amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

Notably, this was PM Modi's first visit to his home state, after Indian forces pounced on Pakistani bases as part of Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi, further slamming Pakistan for its anti-India hatred, said that after the partition, the newly formed country had just one goal -- to hate India and try to stop our progress. But we have only one goal -- to keep moving forward, to eliminate poverty, and to build a Viskit Bharat.

“A truly developed India is only possible when our armed forces are strong, and so is our economy. And we are constantly working in that direction, with full dedication and determination,” he highlighted.

A day ago, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission but the “face of a changing India”.

He lauded the “precision and accuracy” with which the forces attacked the terrorist infrastructure across the border and commended the ‘Made in India’ that rained hell on terror targets across the border.