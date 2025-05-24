Op Sindoor Outreach: Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism

Moscow/New Delhi: Condemning the heinous April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Russia on Friday said that it stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Moscow’s stand was conveyed as an all-party delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, met with senior members of the Russian Federation Council, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs in the Russian capital to reaffirm the united stand against terrorism.

“The All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs Andrey Denisov and other senators.

The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations! Russia and India have shared position in the fight against terrorism,” the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X. “Together in the fight against terrorism!”, the post added.

Earlier in the day, the delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar on various aspects of bilateral relations ahead of their commencement of official engagements highlighting India’s strong resolve in fighting terrorism in all its forms under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

“Ambassador Vinay Kumar briefs MPs Kanimozhi, Rajeev Rai, Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Ambassador Manjeev Puri on various aspects of India-Russia relations, before they start the official engagements,” the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.