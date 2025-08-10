  • Menu
Op Sindoor was declaration of India's self-reliance in defence sector: DRDO

Op Sindoor was declaration of Indias self-reliance in defence sector: DRDO
Highlights

Pune: Operation Sindoor was a "declaration" of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological...

Pune: Operation Sindoor was a "declaration" of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Samir Kamat said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 14th convocation of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) here, Kamat said the highly coordinated, multi-dimensional operation along the western borders highlighted not just the courage of the soldiers, but also the technological backbone that supported them.

"Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength," the DRDO chief said

