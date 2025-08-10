Live
- Traffic police tie rakhis to helmetless drivers
- New York Buddhist monk evinces interest to visit Nagagarjunakonda
- BRAOU to offer free education for girls and tribal children: VC Prof Ghanta Chakrapani
- Cong & BRS shielding each other, says Bandi Sanjay
- Graduation Day, Achievers’ Day held at BVCEC
- Jagan championed welfare of tribals, says YSRCP
- Let’s move for women’s rights and social rights”: STFI Women’s Conference Resolution
- Diesel thieves flee after seeing cops during theft
- Engg students exhorted to focus on research
- ‘Raksha Bandhan’ celebrated with fervour across State
Op Sindoor was declaration of India's self-reliance in defence sector: DRDO
Highlights
Pune: Operation Sindoor was a "declaration" of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological...
Pune: Operation Sindoor was a "declaration" of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Samir Kamat said on Saturday.
Speaking at the 14th convocation of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) here, Kamat said the highly coordinated, multi-dimensional operation along the western borders highlighted not just the courage of the soldiers, but also the technological backbone that supported them.
"Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength," the DRDO chief said
Next Story