Operation Neelkanth: Drugs valued at Rs 1.35 crore seized in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Jaipur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Police in Rajasthan's Nagaur have recovered MD (mephedrone) worth Rs 1.35 crore during a high-profile raid carried out under 'Operation Neelkanth'.

The operation was led by Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa and executed by the Khinvsar police station and the District Special Team (DST), police said on Monday.

According to SP Kachhawa, the police had received confidential inputs that Shravanram Bishnoi, a resident of Panchlasiddha village, was operating a large-scale drug network from his residence.

Acting swiftly on the information, a police team under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Asharam Chaudhary and IPS officer Jatin Jain conducted a raid on the suspect's house.

Sensing police presence, the main accused Shravanram Bishnoi managed to flee from the spot.

However, during an intensive search of the premises, the police recovered 670 grams of illegal MD drugs concealed in a specially constructed secret chamber beneath the bathroom floor.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 1.35 crore in the illegal market.

In addition to the drugs, the police also seized Rs 11.23 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from narcotics trafficking.

Two diaries containing detailed records of hawala transactions amounting to crores of rupees were also recovered, indicating the accused's involvement in a wider financial network linked to the drug trade.

During the raid, the police arrested the accused's wife, Pooja Bishnoi (23), from the house.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the absconding main accused.

Khinvsar Station House Officer Ramnarayan Bhanwariya, along with the Nagaur DST, played a key role in the successful operation.

The team included Head Constables Sohanram, Prakashram, Mancharam, and Constables Shravanram and Guttu.

Police officials said further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation progresses.



