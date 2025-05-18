Operation Sindoor exposes vulnerability and inefficacy of Chinese air defence units in Pakistan

The Operation Sindoor has established marked superiority of the Indian military over the Pakistani counterpart, despite the latter deploying Chinese-made weapons, arsenal and air defence system for securing its airspace.

Reports suggest that Chinese warfare equipment accounts for 82 per cent of Pakistan's defence imports. However, as the Indian drones and missiles pierced through the Pakistani airspace during Operation Sindoor and even bigger strikes a day later, the Chinese-powered radars and air defence systems failed miserably, thereby putting into question their vulnerability and efficacy.

In response to Pakistan’s escalatory attempts, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan on May 9. The air defence radar in Lahore was not just hit, but it also suffered serious damage, multiple reports said.

An Indian Air Force strike also destroyed a Chinese-supplied YLC-8E anti-stealth radar located at the Chunian Air Base in central Punjab, further highlighting vulnerabilities in China's air defence offerings to Pakistan.

Pakistan reportedly deployed various Chinese-origin drones for reconnaissance and offensive operations during the conflict. The Indian forces intercepted and neutralised multiple Chinese-origin drones, and the wreckage was also displayed during official briefings.

AR-1 Guided Missile, the Chinese laser-guided air-to-surface missile, was deployed on Wing Loong-II Drones (unmanned aerial vehicle). Pakistan reportedly utilised these Wing Loong-II drones armed with AR-1 missiles for precision strikes however, the Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised these missiles before they could reach their targets.

In contrast to this, India’s precision strikes as well as air defence system, powered by a mix of homegrown technology and Western defence imports, has drawn the world’s attention and admiration.

John Spencer, a noted defence analyst, taking note of India’s modern air defence, said that the country not only defended its own airspace but also pierced through Chinese-made systems fielded by Pakistan, with ease and precision.

“In recent weeks, India has demonstrated the evolving nature of modern air defence -- not only in defending its own airspace with a robust, layered architecture, but also in successfully penetrating the Chinese-made systems fielded by its adversary, Pakistan. It’s a reminder that defence is not about what you buy --it’s about what you integrate,” Spencer penned in his article.

Clearly, the Operation Sindoor has exposed the fundamental vulnerabilities in reliability and combat effectiveness of Chinese military technology, even as it aggressively pushes to position itself as a credible alternative to Western and Russian arms suppliers.



