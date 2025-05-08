'Operation Sindoor' name religion specific, says Congress leader

Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday raised questions over the name of India's recent military operation against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that the term "Operation Sindoor" was religiously associated.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said, "During discussions with intellectuals, it was pointed out that Sindoor is associated with a specific religion, and it would have been better if a different name had been chosen. However, this is not very important. What matters is that Pakistan has been taught a lesson," he said.

Sindoor, or vermilion, traditionally holds significance in Hindu culture as a symbol of marriage. Sources have said that the naming of the operation was intentional, especially in light of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including 25 Hindu men, were killed.

Many of them were newlyweds or accompanied by their families when they were singled out and shot by terrorists in Kashmir's Baisaran meadows. The name was chosen to symbolically honour the grief of the widowed women and the families shattered by the attack.

Despite the concerns raised over the religious connotation, Raj strongly supported the Indian armed forces for their decisive response.

"Our Army has done the right thing. We are proud of our forces, and the attack on Pakistani terrorist hideouts and their stronghold is commendable. This action is welcome," he said.

Raj also dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claim that Islamabad had shot down three Indian Rafale jets.

"I was watching proceedings of Pakistan's Parliament, where Sharif was boasting that they shot down three Rafales. This is utter nonsense. Pakistan government is trying to raise its stature on the international level by making such false claims," he said.

"I believe they are lying about the Indian Army's casualties as well. Our military has shown great courage, and we are with the armed forces and the government. Sharif's talks are baseless," Raj asserted.

Commenting on the ongoing all-party meetings convened to discuss national security developments, he said, "I believe the government should clarify how false Shehbaz Sharif is. How can he claim that three Rafales were shot down?"

"As for the discussions in the government and all-party meetings, we cannot share those details, but after the meeting, the party will communicate what needs to be conveyed," he added.