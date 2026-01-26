Operation Sindoor Takes Centre Stage At Republic Day 2026, Showcasing India’s Defence Strength

Operation Sindoor emerged as a powerful symbol of India’s military resolve and technological self-reliance during the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Launched on May 7, 2025, the operation reflected a decisive shift in India’s counter-terrorism approach, reinforcing the country’s commitment to respond firmly and strategically to acts of terror. Its prominent display during the national celebrations marked a significant milestone in India’s defence journey.

The tri-services operation, carried out jointly by the Army, Navy and Air Force, was initiated in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley that claimed 26 lives. Indian forces targeted nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, dismantling infrastructure linked to extremist outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Hizbul Mujahideen. According to government data, the strikes resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including individuals linked to major past attacks.

The Ministry of Defence described Operation Sindoor as a calculated and precise response to evolving asymmetric warfare, noting that Indian forces neutralised threats without crossing the Line of Control or international borders. A key highlight of the mission was the seamless deployment of indigenous high-tech systems, underlining India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and battlefield technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Operation Sindoor a defining policy against terrorism, calling it a new benchmark that established a “new normal” in India’s security doctrine. He emphasised that future responses to terror attacks would be delivered strictly on India’s own terms, reflecting a clear shift in strategic posture.

The operation also demonstrated India’s advanced capabilities in drone warfare, layered air defence, electronic warfare and integrated command systems. Indigenous platforms such as Akash surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, advanced anti-drone systems, airborne early warning platforms and sophisticated C4I networks played a central role in the mission’s success.

Following India’s strikes, Pakistan attempted retaliatory drone and missile attacks on multiple military installations across northern and western India, which were swiftly neutralised by India’s integrated air defence and counter-UAS systems. Indian forces later carried out targeted counter-strikes on key Pakistani military installations, significantly degrading airbase infrastructure and air defence capabilities.

Beyond military action, India also undertook a series of diplomatic and strategic measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing borders, halting trade, revoking visas and downgrading diplomatic engagements with Pakistan. The scale and impact of Operation Sindoor eventually led to a ceasefire agreement between the two sides on May 10, bringing a halt to military action across land, sea and air.

At the Republic Day parade, a tri-services tableau titled “Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness” showcased replicas of major weapon systems used during the operation. Displays included the Akash air defence system, M777 ultra-light howitzers, Harop loitering munitions, Rafale aircraft with Scalp missiles, Su-30 MKI fighters and the S-400 system, offering spectators a glimpse into India’s modern, integrated and indigenously powered defence capabilities.