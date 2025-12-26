Oppn accuses govt of vendetta as former Bihar CM Rabri Devi vacates official residence

As former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi vacated the government residence at 10 Circular Road, the opposition on Friday accused the state government of pursuing personal vendetta. The ruling JD(U) and the BJP, however, maintained that the law applies equally to everyone and that due process was followed.

Reacting to the development, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav said the move reflected personal animosity in politics.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “We do not understand why personal enmity is pursued in politics. From a security perspective, that house is important. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi lived there for a long time. No one should be forced to vacate a house because of political differences. I did not expect this from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and I still do not.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also criticised the government, accusing it of vendetta politics.

“The BJP-led government always indulges in politics of enmity and revenge, which is why such actions are taken,” he said.

He further alleged that the move was aimed at harassing the RJD leadership.

“Despite rules, the BJP is conspiring to trouble an elderly couple. Lalu Prasad Yadav is seriously ill. This hostile approach towards the opposition reflects the BJP’s policy. Through such actions, they want to weaken democracy and the Constitution,” Rajput told IANS.

Responding to the allegations, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad dismissed the claims and said there was no question of discrimination.

“Why do they need a government house? They have several properties and assets registered in the names of family members, making them one of the wealthiest families in Bihar. They can live anywhere --whether on Gola Road or elsewhere. There is no justification for retaining a government residence,” he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also defended the decision, asserting that rules apply uniformly. “The law is the same for everyone. You are no longer entitled to the official residence. You have already been provided with all facilities applicable to a former Chief Minister. No one has been deprived of lawful entitlements,” he said.

The process of vacating the 10 Circular Road residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna has been underway for the past several days.

Even late on Thursday night, plants and household belongings were seen being shifted from the premises in a pickup van.

When asked about the destination of the items, those present at the site did not provide a clear response.

However, sources speculate that the belongings are being gradually shifted to the under-construction residence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at Mahua Bagh locality.

It may be recalled that on November 25, the Bihar government’s Building Construction Department issued a notice to Rabri Devi, asking her to vacate the bungalow at 10 Circular Road.

Subsequently, a new government bungalow -- Number 39 on Harding Road, Patna -- was allotted to her.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow was modified to suit the family’s needs, including additional rooms and a conference hall for political engagements.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also stays in the 10 Circular Road bungalow, and the 1 Polo Road bungalow is mainly used as his office, where his close aide Sanjay Yadav stays.

According to reports, the Lalu-Rabri family is now shifting to the Mahua Bagh residence, and the newly allotted bungalow -- Number 39 on Harding Road -- will mainly be used for official work.