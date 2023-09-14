Oppn bloc INDIA wants to destroy 'Sanatan Dharma': PM Modi

Bhopal: Hitting out at the Opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said "Opposition ghamandia alliance" wants to "destroy" Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing a rally in Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said, "They have already started attacking Sanatan Dharma openly which will gradually increase in the coming days. We, the followers of Sanatan Dharm, need to be careful."

He said that all "Sanatanis" (those follows Sanatan Dharma) across the country and the people who love Bharat will have to be alert.

"This arrogant alliance has come with a resolution to end the Sanatan rituals and traditions. The Sanatan which Gandhiji believed throughout his life, the Sanatan which inspired him to launch a movement against untouchability. The people of this arrogant alliance want to end that eternal tradition," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi is in Bina to lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical refinery unit worth Rs 50,000 crore.

To propagate the concept of "Sanatan Dharma", Prime Minister Modi highlighted the contribution of Sant Ravidas, Rani Ahilya Bai, Rani Laxmi Bai and Swami Vivekananda.

"This ghamandia alliance has no leader. It is a self-centered Indi-alliance that thrives on politics of division, while, the BJP's vision is to serve for the people of the country," Modi said.