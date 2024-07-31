  • Menu
Oppn demands release of Delhi CM Kejriwal
New Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid his declining health and hit out at the BJP-led Centre for "suppressing" the voice of opposition.

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Man shed tears for Kejriwal but not for the IAS aspirants who died. No one explained where was the local corporator and why she was not in action.

They also blamed the Centre for obstructing the work of the Delhi government, therefore leading to the recent incident in Rajinder Nagar where three students died after getting trapped in a flooded basement of a coaching centre.

