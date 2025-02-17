Oppn demands resignation of Railway Minister

New Delhi: With at least 18 people killed in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday, the Congress has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and take moral responsibility for the tragic incident.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Centre and the Railways, accusing them of negligence and failure to manage the crisis.

"This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The news of the death of many people including women and children in the stampede due to crowd at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls."

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Priyanka said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said if Vaishnaw does not resign, he should be sacked for the “mismanagement” at the railway station.

Former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav called for the resignation of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.