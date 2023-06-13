Oppn meet in Patna to send message of unity, set date for next meeting

New Delhi: During the first meeting of Opposition parties scheduled in Patna on June 23, the leaders will pass a resolution to contest next year's Lok Sabha elections unitedly, besides setting the date for the next meeting, sources in the Congress said on Tuesday.

The first meeting of the Opposition parties, aimed at forging an alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls, is all set to take place in Patna on June 23. From the Congress, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting.

A source revealed that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will reach in Patna on June 23 and will first attend a programme at the party headquarters at Sadakat Ashram.

At the party headquarters, the two leaders will unveil a statue of B.R. Ambedkar and then address the party workers.

After the programme, the two leaders will leave for the Opposition meeting that is scheduled to be held in the afternoon.

The source said that during the Opposition meeting, which will include 15 parties, a message of unity will be sent across. It will also pass a resolution to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly.

The source said that during the meeting, a decision will also be taken to form a subcommittee at state levels to look after the work of the Opposition unity. The date for the next Opposition meeting will also be discussed.

The source said that the second meeting of Opposition parties is likely to take place in Shimla, where the leaders of the 15 Opposition parties will camp for at least two to three days to discuss and chalk out the seat-sharing formula, and the issues on which they need to corner the BJP in next year's elections.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy and RJD leader Tehashwi Yadav, had met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on April 12. It was the first meeting to bring the like-minded parties together for the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar has met several Opposition leaders including Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, and CPI leader D. Raja, among others, in a bid to bring them together.