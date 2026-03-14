Oppn MPs submit notices on removal of CEC

New Delhi: Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Friday.

As many as 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed the notice, a source said. The signatories include members from all the INDIA bloc parties, the source said, including the Aam Aadmi Party, which has also backed the move despite no longer being formally part of the opposition alliance, the source said.

Some independent MPs have also signed the notice, and several others have expressed interest in joining the initiative, the source added. This is the first time a notice has been moved seeking the removal of the CEC.