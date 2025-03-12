Oppn stages walkout as Maha govt 'fails' to increase aid under Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai: Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday created a ruckus and staged a walkout to protest the Mahayuti government's "failure" to increase the monthly financial aid to beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

The opposition claimed that the Mahayuti did not keep its poll promise.

The issue was raised by NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar who said that the government has forgotten its promise as it had not hiked the monthly aid to Rs 2,100 for women beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana. He claimed that there had been no mention in the state Budget on Monday.

Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Varun Sardesai demanded that the state government quickly pay the revised monthly financial aid to women beneficiaries. As there was no response from the government, the opposition walked out of the Assembly.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar after presenting the Budget of the Mahayuti government asserted: "We had only said during the Assembly election that we will increase the aid if voted to power. Have I ever made a statement about when the aid will be given? Show me. We will announce when there will be a rise and after that, the women beneficiaries will start getting it."

Further, Chief Minister Fadnavis also said that the increased payout to beloved sisters is being worked out. During the debate on the annual Budget, the opposition leaders, including Jayant Patil, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Jitendra Awhad, among others, allegedly slammed the government for not increasing the monthly aid to Rs 2,100 for women beneficiaries.

Earlier, the opposition before the commencement of the proceedings of both the Houses of state legislature staged a protest at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan demanding the announcement of a farm loan waiver.

On the farm loan waiver, Ajit Pawar had claimed he never made any statement in this regard.