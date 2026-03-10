Oppn stages walkout in Rajya Sabha over SIR controversy; Nadda slams disruptive tactics

New Delhi: Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha turned chaotic on Tuesday as Opposition members staged a walkout amid heated exchanges over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, currently underway in several states by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Later the Chairman adjourned the House till late in the afternoon. The SIR exercise, aimed at purifying voter lists by verifying eligibility and removing ineligible entries, has sparked sharp political divisions ahead of upcoming Assembly polls.

Leader of the House, J.P. Nadda, strongly condemned the Opposition's actions, accusing them of deliberately avoiding substantive debate.

"The Opposition doesn't want actual discussion inside the House," Nadda remarked. He pointed out that a detailed debate on electoral reforms had already taken place, during which ample time was provided to all members.

Despite this, he said, the Opposition continued to raise the SIR issue repeatedly.

"They have walked out again and show no interest in constructive dialogue," Nadda added, echoing similar criticisms he made the previous day.

The trouble began when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge labelled the SIR process a "fraud," prompting immediate intervention from Chairman Radhakrishnan.

The Chair firmly ruled that such terminology would not be permitted, emphasising decorum in the House. Opposition members responded with protests, displaying placards and raising slogans during on-going proceedings.

The Chairman repeatedly warned against such displays, stating clearly that placards are not allowed inside the chamber.

When members demanded further speaking time on the matter, Radhakrishnan rebuffed them, saying, "You cannot force the Chair to take political advantage."

He reiterated that everyone had been given adequate opportunity to speak during the prior electoral reforms discussion and that rehashing the SIR now was inappropriate.

The standoff escalated as Opposition Benches resorted to sloganeering, disrupting regular business. After brief but intense protests, the entire Opposition contingent walked out, leaving the Treasury Benches to continue.

The SIR, announced by the ECI in late 2025, involves intensive verification of voter details to ensure only eligible citizens remain on rolls, addressing issues like duplicate entries, deceased voters, and potential inclusions of non-citizens.

The government has defended it as constitutionally aligned, rooted in principles of universal adult franchise and one-person-one-vote.

Critics, including Opposition parties, have raised concerns about possible disenfranchisement of genuine voters, particularly in states gearing up for 2026 elections.