Oppn to move resolution to oust V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi: The turbulent relations between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties came to a head on Friday with sources saying that the Opposition is considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove the vice president from his office.

They said the timing of the notice is to be discussed and decided and though the resolution may not go through it would be a statement to highlight the Chair’s ‘blatantly and consistently partisan’ approach.

Opposition sources said 87 members have signed on the proposal to initiate action against Dhankhar.

A source said around two days ago, Leader of House J P Nadda was informed that the Opposition is considering submitting a motion for removing Dhankhar.

The source said concerns of opposition parties include the microphone of the Leader of Opposition being turned off repeatedly.

The opposition wants the House to be run by rules and convention and personal remarks against members are unacceptable, the source said.

The opposition walked out of the House, with Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders in tow.

The walkout came after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and Dhankhar were engaged in a heated exchange in the Upper House.

“Main kalakar hoon, body language samajhti hoon, expression samajhti hoon... par sir, mujhe maaf kariyega magar apka tone jo hai is not acceptable. We are colleagues sir, you may be sitting on the chair,” she said.

Dhankhar hit back, saying, “Jaya ji, you’ve earned a great reputation. You know, an actor is subject to director. You’ve not seen what I see from here. I don’t want schooling. I am a person who has gone out of the way, and you say my tone... enough of it.”

“We are not school children. I was upset with the tone and especially when the LoP stood up to speak, his mic was switched off. How can you do this? If he is not going to be heard in the House, then what are we doing? On top of that, every time (they are) using words which are unparliamentary,” she said.