Oppn treated tribals as 'vote bank' in Gujarat: Sanghavi

Bharuch: Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, criticised Opposition parties for what he described as “vote bank politics” while addressing a large gathering at a 'Tribal Pride Convention' in Bharuch district on Friday.

In the event, several leaders and workers from the AAP joined the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said Opposition parties had historically treated tribal communities primarily as a vote bank.

“For years, Congress used the tribal community only as a ‘vote bank’. In the age of social media, those who try to divide society cannot tolerate the progress of tribals,” he said.

According to Sanghavi, the extension of infrastructure such as mobile connectivity in tribal areas would counter the spread of misinformation.

“Parties like AAP and Congress fear that if facilities like mobile networks reach tribal areas, their shops of spreading misinformation will shut down,” he said.

The convention, organised in Netrang, was attended by a large number of tribal community members from surrounding areas of Bharuch district.

During the event, former AAP candidate from Jhagadia, Urmilaben, along with several party workers, formally joined the BJP.

Sanghavi said the tribal community had played a significant role in the region’s history and described it as the “true protector and rightful heir of water, land and forests”.

He referred to the legacy of tribal resistance and sacrifice, noting that tribal communities had historically resisted foreign powers and contributed to major moments in India’s past.

“History bears witness that tribal brothers have never bowed before foreign powers. Whether it was the sacrifice of Vegda Bhil for the protection of Somnath or the uprising of 1857, tribal kings and warriors have always defended the motherland,” he said.

He also referred to the martyrdom of 1,500 Bhils under the leadership of Guru Govind, saying their sacrifice remained part of the region’s historical memory.

Sanghavi highlighted development initiatives implemented after 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that programmes such as the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', household sanitation schemes, the 'Har Ghar Jal' programme and annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers had reached beneficiaries directly.

"Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government had committed to establishing modern schools and Birsa Munda libraries in every taluka," he said.

Referring to political representation from the tribal community, Sanghavi said the BJP had supported tribal leaders in key positions, including the appointment of Ganpat Vasava as Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, and noted that several ministers in the state government currently belong to tribal communities.

"Leaders and workers joining the BJP had done so without seeking positions and had chosen to support, which is a development-oriented approach to politics," he said.



