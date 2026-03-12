Opposition claims LPG shortage; ruling alliance MPs assure there is no need to panic

New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs on Thursday raised concerns over claims of shortages of LPG cylinders and rising fuel prices, demanding a discussion in Parliament and accusing the government of failing to manage the supply situation. However, leaders from the ruling alliance asserted that there was no reason for panic and assured that adequate reserves were available in the country.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told IANS that the issue must be discussed in Parliament and the government should explain the situation to the public.

He said that long queues are being witnessed for LPG cylinders in several places and many households are facing difficulties when cylinders run out.

“Some restaurants have said they don’t have gas to cook what they need. In many households, when cylinders run out, people face problems getting replacements, and prices have been increased by the government,” Tharoor said. He added that Parliament exists as a platform to raise such issues and the government must respond to the Opposition’s questions while reassuring people that solutions are being worked out.

CPI(M) MP, John Brittas, charged that despite the government claiming there is a 75-day supply of fuel, shortages have emerged in several places.

“Half the restaurants and eateries have shut down and a black market has also developed. All aspects of daily life have been affected — from shipping to mining — with the supply chain in chaos,” he said, urging the Petroleum Minister to travel across the country to assess the situation.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde told IANS the problem is being reported from several states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala. She stated the government should have anticipated the situation and planned accordingly.

Another Congress MP, Ranjeet Ranjan, alleged that the increase in prices of commercial gas cylinders has severely affected small eateries and roadside food stalls.

“Many dhabas that served meals to daily wage labourers for Rs 50 to Rs 150 have shut down. In many places in Delhi, restaurants and dhabas are either closed or serving very limited items,” she said.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, also criticised the situation, claiming there is widespread chaos.

“If I talk about myself, yesterday I bought a cylinder worth Rs 1,200 for my house at Rs 2,000,” she told IANS.

Samajwadi Party MP, Anand Bhadauriya accused the government of pushing people into repeated crises, alleging that rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas have burdened citizens.

He told IANS that people are standing in long queues for cylinders in places like Gorakhpur and demanded answers from the government on the price rise.

Responding to the Opposition’s claims, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said there is no reason for alarm and that the country has adequate reserves.

“We have more than two months’ worth of petrol and diesel reserves, so there is no reason to panic. There will be no shortage in the domestic supply of gas, and households will continue to receive cylinders without interruption,” he said.

Janata Dal (United) leader, Sanjay Kumar Jha, also defended the government, saying the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.

He said the government had successfully handled major crises in the past, including the Covid pandemic, and is working to ensure that the current situation remains under control.



