Opposition Coalition 'INDIA Bloc' Set To Unveil Logo At Mumbai Meeting

National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is set to occur during their meeting in Mumbai next week, as disclosed by Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Thursday. The unveiling of the INDIA bloc's logo, a coalition of opposition parties gearing up to challenge the BJP-led



Raut mentioned that leaders from 28 opposition groups, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will convene for the third assembly of the bloc on August 31 and September 1. This gathering will take place at the luxurious Grand Hyatt hotel in suburban Mumbai.



The Rajya Sabha MP noted the likelihood of new political parties, particularly from the northeastern region of India, participating in this two-day event.



The meeting, chaired by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, will witness the unveiling of the INDIA (alliance) logo, aiming to reach out to India's vast population. Raut explained that this emblem will symbolize the nation, its unity, and the vital energy required to maintain its cohesion.



Notable figures such as Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and chief ministers from six states not governed by the BJP are scheduled to partake in the conference, as stated by Raut.



Anticipation surrounding the opposition assembly has been noteworthy, with representatives from 38 international media organizations expressing their interest in covering the event.



The INDIA bloc had previously held its inaugural meeting in Patna during June, followed by a second gathering in Bengaluru in mid-July, during which they officially adopted the name "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)" for the coalition.

