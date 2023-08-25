Live
Just In
Opposition Coalition 'INDIA Bloc' Set To Unveil Logo At Mumbai Meeting
- 1. The forthcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties aimed at challenging the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will witness the reveal of their logo.
- 2. Leaders from various parties, including Congress, are expected to attend the event, which seeks to symbolize unity and energy in preserving the nation's cohesion.
Raut mentioned that leaders from 28 opposition groups, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will convene for the third assembly of the bloc on August 31 and September 1. This gathering will take place at the luxurious Grand Hyatt hotel in suburban Mumbai.
The Rajya Sabha MP noted the likelihood of new political parties, particularly from the northeastern region of India, participating in this two-day event.
The meeting, chaired by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, will witness the unveiling of the INDIA (alliance) logo, aiming to reach out to India's vast population. Raut explained that this emblem will symbolize the nation, its unity, and the vital energy required to maintain its cohesion.
Notable figures such as Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and chief ministers from six states not governed by the BJP are scheduled to partake in the conference, as stated by Raut.
Anticipation surrounding the opposition assembly has been noteworthy, with representatives from 38 international media organizations expressing their interest in covering the event.
The INDIA bloc had previously held its inaugural meeting in Patna during June, followed by a second gathering in Bengaluru in mid-July, during which they officially adopted the name "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)" for the coalition.