Opposition crossed all limits, entire country ashamed of what is happening in Parliament: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday accused the Opposition of crossing all limits. She further claimed that not only Parliament, but the entire country is ashamed of what is happening in the House.

This comes amid continuous uproar in Parliament over Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi citing from a published article excerpts from former Army chief M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir. The Opposition has also been repeatedly alleging that they are not being allowed to speak in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kangana Ranaut said, “The Opposition has crossed all limits. Not just Parliament, the entire country is ashamed. You saw how Rahul Gandhi brought an illegal, unauthorised book here yesterday and insulted the entire judiciary. Penguin Publishing House has now said that it is completely illegal and unauthorised.”

She further claimed that even the Opposition’s own party members were embarrassed by the developments. Referring to alleged incidents inside the House, she said the Opposition was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Opposition, I feel even their own party is ashamed. They are conspiring against PM Modi. The way they tore papers and threw them at the Speaker and then climbed on the table — if they are doing so, then what is the guarantee that they will not snatch papers from the hands of PM Modi and will not throw papers at PM Modi? We want a guarantee for all of this so that the Prime Minister can come there,” she added.

Calling the issue serious, Ranaut said such actions were unacceptable and questioned what dignity would remain for Parliament if the situation continued.

“This is the need of the hour. If they try to snatch papers from the Prime Minister or push him, and they are putting women MPs in front, what dignity will remain for this country and for Parliament? We want clarity on this,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time just six minutes after reconvening, as the Opposition refused to continue with a proper discussion on the Union Budget and created a ruckus.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju requested the Congress MPs, who were shouting 'We want justice' slogans, to let the discussion proceed, as the members want to lay down their points on the Union Budget.

"Yesterday also, we requested the Congress party with folded hands that there should be discussions on the Union Budget. Shashi Tharoor's name was also called; every party gave their list of speakers... Everyone wants to speak, but Congress does not want to start speaking. They create a ruckus every day by coming into the Well of the House," he said.