Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Congress-led Opposition has formally submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his removal from the post. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the notice was handed to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha at 1:14 pm under Rule 94C of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

According to Opposition leaders, the proposal carries the signatures of nearly 119 Members of Parliament, reflecting what they described as wide support across parties. They alleged that the move was prompted by concerns over the Speaker’s alleged partiality, repeated denial of speaking opportunities to Opposition members and the manner in which disruptions in the House have been handled during the ongoing session.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in Parliament. Earlier, women MPs from the BJP had written to Speaker Om Birla demanding strict action under House rules against Opposition members over the chaos witnessed in the Lok Sabha on February 4, 2026. In their letter, they accused Opposition MPs of entering the well of the House, climbing the Speaker’s table and obstructing parliamentary proceedings.

The no-confidence motion adds to the growing confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition, further intensifying the political standoff in Parliament.