Opposition MPs Demonstrate Outside Parliament Over LPG Shortage and Rising Prices

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Friday staged a protest outside Parliament, alleging a growing LPG crisis in the country and blaming the central government’s policies for rising cooking gas prices and supply concerns. Several MPs gathered in the Parliament complex holding placards with slogans such as “LPG Crisis” and “Gas Crisis” while demanding answers from the government on the issue.

During the demonstration, MPs raised concerns about the availability of LPG cylinders and the impact of increasing prices on households and businesses. Protesters displayed posters featuring LPG cylinders and messages criticising what they described as the government’s failure to effectively manage the country’s energy security. Some placards also referred to concerns about India’s foreign policy and its possible impact on energy supplies.

Opposition leaders said the issue is affecting ordinary citizens as well as sectors that rely heavily on LPG, including small businesses, restaurants and hotels. They claimed that rising gas prices are placing additional financial pressure on families and business owners who depend on LPG for daily use.





The LPG Crisis is mounting day by day, and the Centre is taking no concrete steps to address this, beyond empty platitudes.



Joined the protest of Opposition MPs demanding a clear roadmap for the Centre to address the widespread panic among the people about this LPG shortage. pic.twitter.com/KSpdRH5UHw — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) March 13, 2026





The protesting MPs also questioned the government’s approach to international relations in the context of global developments that could influence energy supplies. According to them, India should adopt a balanced diplomatic strategy to safeguard its energy needs and maintain stable relations with key energy-producing countries.

Opposition leaders demanded that the government explain the steps being taken to ensure adequate gas supply and prevent further price increases. They also called for a discussion in Parliament on the issue of fuel and gas prices, arguing that it directly affects millions of citizens across the country.