Opposition MPs March To Election Commission Halted By Delhi Police Over Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy

Delhi Police prevented Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc from completing their planned march to the Election Commission office on Monday, as Members of Parliament protested against Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The march, which began at 11:30 AM from Parliament's Makar Dwar, included prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sharad Pawar. Over 300 Opposition MPs participated in the procession that was intended to reach the Election Commission office at Nirvachan Sadan via Transport Bhawan. However, Delhi Police intervened, stating that no formal permission had been received for the march.

The protest centers around the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and accusations of voter fraud during the recent Lok Sabha elections. RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized the Election Commission's handling of the situation, calling the SIR process fraudulent and accusing the commission of withholding classified data despite Supreme Court instructions.

Parliamentary proceedings were severely disrupted as a result of the ongoing controversy. The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM following continuous protests by Opposition parties demanding a debate on Bihar's electoral roll revision. Opposition MPs created uproar in the House, chanting slogans and displaying placards, forcing Speaker Om Birla to suspend proceedings after attempting to continue with Question Hour.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha faced adjournment until the post-lunch session as Opposition members protested alleged irregularities in Bihar's electoral roll revision. Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 29 notices under Rule 267, which would have allowed urgent discussion of the matter, while Opposition MPs shouted slogans about "vote chori" (electoral theft).

The Election Commission responded to the mounting pressure by agreeing to meet with Congress representatives and allowing 30 Opposition members to interact with officials. The controversy has effectively stalled parliamentary business, with both Houses experiencing significant disruption for the 14th consecutive day due to Opposition protests over the Bihar electoral roll issue.