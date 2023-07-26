Opposition Protests On Manipur Violence And Government's Response In Parliament Monsoon Session

During the current monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition is actively protesting and bringing attention to the Manipur violence issue. They view this as a strategic opportunity to put pressure on the government led by PM Narendra Modi from multiple angles.



Forming the INDIA alliance, the Opposition aims to counter the BJP-led central government's assertions on women empowerment, tribal engagement, law and order, and the "double-engine sarkar." As part of their strategy, they are set to introduce a no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament on Wednesday.

The ethnic conflicts in Manipur have persisted for nearly three months, but what has truly triggered nationwide outrage is a horrifying video that emerged on July 19. The video shows a mob parading and groping two women in a spine-chilling incident that occurred on May 4.

As the monsoon session of Parliament was about to begin, the Opposition took this opportunity to launch an attack on the Manipur issue, raising questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apparent "silence" on the ongoing violence.

On July 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the Manipur issue and addressed it for the first time. During his customary speech before Parliament's monsoon session, he expressed deep pain and anger, deeming the incident in Manipur as disgraceful for any civil society. He specifically emphasized that what happened to the "daughters of Manipur" was unforgivable.

Despite the Prime Minister's statement, the Opposition continued to press for more substantial action. The Congress party criticized PM Modi, pointing out that his remarks on Manipur lasted only 36 seconds out of an 8-minute and 25-second address. Additionally, they highlighted that he referenced opposition-ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while speaking on the matter.

Beyond trying to corner the Prime Minister, the Opposition saw an opportunity in the Manipur issue to challenge the BJP government's claims on four critical factors, which the saffron party intends to rely upon for the crucial 2024 general election.

The BJP government has consistently sought to showcase its achievements under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, both during elections and otherwise. However, their claims regarding women's empowerment were negatively impacted by the emergence of the Manipur video and other instances of attacks on women.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee connected these incidents with the early release of Bilkis Bano's convicts and the bail granted to WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from wrestlers. She used these cases to launch an attack on the central government, stating that the BJP's 'Beti Bachao' slogan had been twisted into 'Beti Jalao' (Save the Daughter to Burn Her).

Furthermore, the central government faced criticism and appeared to be in a defensive position when Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani, known for her outspokenness on women's issues, refrained from tweeting or responding to the violence until the shocking video surfaced.