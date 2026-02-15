Opposition Sparks Row Over India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash, Targets Centre

Senior opposition figures have launched sharp attacks on the Centre over India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, arguing that sporting ties should not continue amid strained relations between the two countries.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who represents the border district of Gurdaspur in Punjab, said Pakistan should be viewed strictly as an enemy nation. He asserted that people living near the border understand the reality of Pakistan’s alleged proxy war against India and questioned the logic of engaging with it on the cricket field.

Adding to the criticism, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that India–Pakistan cricket matches generate massive betting revenues and claimed the fixture was being pushed despite public opposition. He controversially described the contest as “Jay Shah versus Pakistan,” referring to Jay Shah, the ICC chief and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jay Shah has not responded to the remarks.

The much-anticipated group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played on February 15 in Colombo. The political reactions come days after Pakistan reversed its earlier decision to boycott the game, a move initially linked to Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament following the ICC’s refusal to shift venues over security concerns.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as a minister in Pakistan’s government, is expected to attend the match and hold discussions with ICC officials on the sidelines, according to reports.

Overall, the controversy has turned the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter into a political flashpoint, with opposition leaders questioning the government’s stance on national security, public sentiment, and cricket diplomacy.