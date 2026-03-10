Opposition Worried About AAP’s Comeback: Bhagwant Mann On ₹1,000 Monthly Aid For Women

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said opposition parties are uneasy about the possibility of the Aam Aadmi Party returning to power in the 2027 Assembly elections after the government announced a monthly financial assistance scheme for women.

Speaking during the Budget Session in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Mann said his government had treated its election manifesto as a “sacred commitment” and was working to fulfil the promises made to voters.

He criticised parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress, accusing them of repeatedly failing to deliver on their electoral assurances

Defending the newly launched financial support initiative, Mann said the scheme aims to provide economic assistance and dignity to women across the state.

Under the Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna, women above 18 years from the general category will receive ₹1,000 every month, while women from Scheduled Caste communities will be given ₹1,500 per month.

“For common families, especially those from economically weaker sections, ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 is a significant amount. This scheme is a mark of respect for mothers and daughters,” Mann said, adding that registration for the programme will begin on April 13.

The chief minister also highlighted several welfare measures introduced by his government, including free electricity, free bus travel for women and expanded health coverage.

He said that over 63,000 youths had been recruited for government jobs during the past four years.

Mann credited Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, for shifting political focus toward education and healthcare in election manifestos rather than traditional issues like religion and caste.

The government has also introduced the Meri Rasoi scheme to support families struggling with rising prices. Under the programme, nearly 40 lakh households will receive essential food items such as sugar, pulses, mustard oil and salt through the ration system.

Mann said a budget allocation of ₹1,000 crore has been set aside for the initiative.

In the healthcare sector, he highlighted the success of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which have collectively recorded more than five crore outpatient visits.

He also spoke about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family. Around 900 government and private hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme.

The chief minister said the state government had compensated farmers affected by floods last year. Under the ‘Jis Da Khet, Us Di Ret’ scheme, farmers received over 84,000 quintals of wheat seeds free of cost.

During his speech, Mann also targeted the Akali leadership, criticising the tenure of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and claiming the state had not witnessed the development it deserved during previous administrations.

He further said that the closure of 19 toll plazas in Punjab has helped commuters save nearly ₹64 lakh every day.

Responding to a walkout by Congress legislators during the Assembly proceedings, Mann said the party would face a heavy defeat in the 2027 state elections.