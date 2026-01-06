Orthodox Church Leader Who Once Praised Modi Now Raises Alarm Over Attacks On Christians

The Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, has voiced serious concern over what he described as a continued pattern of attacks on Christians and other minority communities in India, alleging that the lack of condemnation from those in authority points to a deeper political intent.

Speaking amid reports of violence targeting churches and Christmas-related events across the country in December 2025, Mathews III said the absence of strong action or denunciation by the ruling establishment could not be ignored. He argued that silence in the face of such incidents effectively legitimises extremist behaviour and leaves minorities vulnerable.

The Church leader called for a nationwide awareness drive to highlight atrocities against minorities, alleging that organisations affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, including the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were involved in attacks on Christians. Referring to recent incidents, he said that after nuns, priests had also come under attack and that celebrations held outside churches were being deliberately vandalised. He warned that unchecked aggression could soon extend into places of worship themselves.

Emphasising constitutional values, Mathews III said India’s founding document guarantees equality and freedom of religion to all citizens, irrespective of majority or minority status. He underlined that every religion has the right to believe in, practise and propagate its faith, and to build places of worship, adding that both divine principles and the Constitution support these freedoms. According to him, the activities of communal and extremist groups undermine these rights, and the failure of authorities to intervene amounts to tacit approval.

He also criticised slogans such as “India for Hindus”, comparing them to exclusionary political rhetoric seen elsewhere in the world, and said such ideas were incompatible with India’s pluralistic history. Citing historical migration, he argued that no community could claim exclusive ownership of the country, pointing out that various groups, including Aryans and Dravidians, arrived in the subcontinent through migration over centuries.

Mathews III said calls to drive out so-called “foreigners” reflected a poor understanding of history and warned that state support for such thinking would inevitably marginalise minorities. Reiterating his stance, he stated that if such slogans were promoted by influential organisations, Christians would not shy away from sacrifice, noting that Christianity’s origins were rooted in martyrdom and resistance to persecution.

He also rejected allegations of forced conversions, noting that Christians make up only a small percentage of India’s population. His remarks mark a notable shift from his position in 2023, when he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised the Union government’s development initiatives and expressed optimism that dialogue could resolve concerns faced by Christian institutions, particularly in Kerala.