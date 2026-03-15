OSCPCR directs district administrations to eradicate child begging across Odisha

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has directed district administrations across the state to take immediate and coordinated action to eradicate child begging and ensure the protection and rehabilitation of affected children.

According to official sources, the Commission, in its letter issued on March 11, has directed the Inspector General of Police, IUCAW (Investigative Units for Crime against Women) of Odisha Police, all Municipal Commissioners, Collectors and District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Executive Officers of Municipalities and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), all District Labour Officers (DLOs) and District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) to take immediate and coordinated action for the complete eradication of child labour in the state.

In the letter, the Commission remarked that it had recently come across instances where children are frequently found begging on streets, at traffic junctions and in public places across various districts of the State.

“Such practices expose children to exploitation, trafficking, abuse, accidents and denial of their fundamental rights to protection, education, nutrition and dignified childhood,” noted OSCPCR.

The Commission stated that child begging is a serious violation of child rights and is prohibited under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and other child protection laws.

It instructed the officials concerned to treat children found begging as Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and to take steps to rescue and rehabilitate them through appropriate legal mechanisms.

The Commission has asked the authorities to form task forces at the district level that shall plan, coordinate and monitor actions for the eradication, rescue, rehabilitation and prevention of child begging. The District Task Forces, constituted under the leadership of the District Collector, will include the District SP, Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer of ULBs, DCPOs, DLOs, representatives of Special Juvenile Police Units, the Women and Child Development Department and NGOs working on child protection.

The OSCPCR further asked district administrations to conduct regular joint rescue drives at traffic junctions, streets, marketplaces, bus stands, railway stations and other public places to identify and rescue children engaged in begging.

It also instructed officials to immediately produce the rescued children before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for appropriate orders under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. Rescued children in need of care should also be placed in appropriate Child Care Institutions and provided with education, counselling, healthcare, nutrition and rehabilitation support as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Officials have also been directed to take strict legal action against persons or groups forcing or using children for begging, including the registration of appropriate cases under relevant laws.

Municipal authorities and district administrations have been instructed to undertake awareness campaigns discouraging the public from encouraging child begging and promote reporting of such cases to authorities or the child helpline.

“A brief compliance report on actions taken may be submitted to OSCPCR in every month with detailed data base,” instructed the OSCPCR.