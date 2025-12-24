Osman Hadi Murder: Brother Accuses Yunus-Led Interim Government, Warns Of Forced Exile

The brother of murdered Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi has made serious allegations against the country’s interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, claiming the killing was politically motivated and aimed at sabotaging the upcoming national elections. Speaking at a public gathering in Dhaka, Omar Hadi asserted that individuals within the government were responsible for his brother’s assassination.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent face of the student movement and convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot outside a mosque in Dhaka earlier this month. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. His death has triggered widespread unrest across Bangladesh, intensifying political tensions ahead of the February 12 general election, for which the 32-year-old leader was also a candidate.

Addressing supporters at a “Shahidi Shopoth” programme near the National Museum in Shahbagh, Omar Hadi accused the authorities of exploiting the murder to destabilise the electoral process. He warned the interim government that failure to ensure swift justice would lead to consequences similar to the downfall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to flee the country in 2024 following a mass uprising.

According to Omar Hadi, his brother was targeted because he refused to submit to any powerful agency or foreign influence. He demanded an immediate and transparent trial of those responsible, stating that the lack of visible progress had deepened public anger and mistrust.

The killing of Osman Hadi sparked large-scale protests across Bangladesh, with demonstrators vandalising properties and attacking media offices after news of his death emerged on December 18. The unrest also coincided with the lynching of a Hindu worker, Dipu Chandra Das, who was tied to a tree and set on fire by a mob along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, further worsening the country’s fragile law-and-order situation.