Our fight is against injustice: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over Guna incident

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP government over the thrashing of a Dalit family by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Guna district and said that our fight is against injustice.

"Our fight is against this ideology and injustice," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching the video of the Dalit family being thrashed by the police.

The incident is two days old, when a couple in Guna district drank pesticides in front of police when a team of local administration bulldozed their crops in a bid to remove encroachment on the government land.

The couple was also thrashed by the police in front of their children.

Following the incident, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government in the state has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.