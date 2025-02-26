Over 1 crore take holy dip in Triveni Sangam by noon on Maha Shivratri

Prayagraj: As of Wednesday noon, over one crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, marking an unprecedented surge of devotees in Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

With thousands gathering for the final holy dip, the Maha Kumbh is concluding with a historic spiritual fervour.

To manage the massive influx, extensive security measures have been deployed, particularly around prominent Lord Shiva temples. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has ensured smooth crowd management, with officials confirming the seamless execution of arrangements.

Adding to the grandeur, a spectacular shower of 20 quintals of rose petals adorned the pilgrims as they performed the sacred ritual at the Sangam. The floral tribute, organised by the state government, heightened the spiritual ambience and was received with immense joy and devotion.

Pilgrims from across the country, along with international visitors, have expressed their awe at the scale and sanctity of the Maha Kumbh.

A foreign devotee, experiencing the event for the first time, shared, "It feels deeply spiritual and special. I've attended many festivals, but India is truly unique... I can't put it into words."

Another devotee expressed gratitude, saying, "I feel fortunate to witness this divine event. The arrangements are excellent, and everything is functioning smoothly."

Despite the overwhelming turnout, CM Yogi Adityanath's continuous monitoring has ensured the event remains well-organised. Pilgrims have widely praised the efficient arrangements, highlighting the seamless management of the world's largest religious gathering.

Providing security details, ADG Prayagraj Bhanu Bhaskar told IANS, "Since morning, large crowds have been gathering at the ghats. So far, 41 lakh people have taken a dip, bringing the total number of visitors to 64.77 crores. A strong police presence has been deployed at all Shivalayas across the city, apart from the Sangam, to ensure smooth darshan and worship."

Elaborating on the movement strategy, he added, "Our traditional exit route passes through Triveni via Mahavir Ho and Akshay Bhatt Ho, but we have activated additional exit routes. Every Shiv temple has designated entry and exit points to manage the crowd efficiently."

DIG Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, emphasised that crowd management has been highly effective, stating, "There is no VIP movement today, and no mechanised boats are allowed at the ghats -- only manually operated paddle boats are in operation. Police forces are stationed at all Shiva temples to ensure orderly water offerings and darshan."

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has set an unparalleled record with over 64 crore devotees taking part in the holy dip, making it the largest human gathering in history.

Breaking down the numbers, 1.70 crore devotees bathed on Paush Purnima, 3.50 crore on Makar Sankranti, 7.64 crore on Mauni Amavasya, 2.57 crore on Basant Panchami, and 2.04 crore on Magh Purnima, underscoring the spiritual and cultural significance of this grand event.