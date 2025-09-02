Live
Over 1,200 missing children, 6,667 women rescued by Odisha Police in 2025
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has so far rescued 1,209 missing children, including 1,078 girls, and 6,667 missing women through special drives conducted in 2025, officials said.
A total of 358 missing children and 2,059 missing women were rescued by police during a special drive named 'Operation Anweshan', they said.
It was conducted throughout Odisha from August 18 to August 22, an official statement said.
The highest number of 45 children and 504 women were rescued by Puri district police, followed by Bhadrak (37 children and 318 women) and Cuttack (21 children and 304 women), it said.
Apart from 'Operation Anweshan', other drives to trace missing women and children were conducted in February, April and May.
The police rescued 139 children and 593 women during the drive conducted in February, while 421 children and 3,073 women were rescued in April, the statement said.
In May, 291 missing children and 942 women were traced and rescued during the special drive conducted from May 19 to May 22, 2025, it added.