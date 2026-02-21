Over 12,000 litres of illicit liquor destroyed in Bihar's Gopalganj

In major crackdown against illicit liquor, the Excise Department destroyed over 12,000 litres of alcohol in Bihar's Gopalganj area.

Indian and foreign liquor worth crores of rupees was destroyed using bulldozers in a high-security operation.

The drive was conducted jointly by the Excise Department and the Bihar Police, during which seized liquor kept in multiple police stations was disposed of simultaneously.

In total, around 12,000 litres of liquor seized in nearly 100 cases were destroyed, including 20 excise cases and 80 police station cases.

To ensure transparency and security, the entire operation was carried out in the presence of excise officials, police personnel, and a magistrate.

As per prescribed rules, the seized liquor was first transported to designated locations, where pits were dug, and the liquor was destroyed using bulldozers to prevent any possibility of reuse or illegal circulation.

Excise Superintendent Amitesh Kumar Jha said, "About 12,000 litres of liquor seized in a total of 100 cases have been destroyed today. The estimated market value runs into crores of rupees. This action was conducted under the supervision of police officers and magistrates, and such operations will continue in the future."

Officials said the operation was carried out under strict supervision at the Balthari check post under the Kuchaykot police station area and at locations near airports falling under the Mirganj police station.

The Excise Department stated that a continuous campaign against illegal liquor is underway in the district, and seized liquor is being destroyed periodically as per legal provisions.

Despite the complete prohibition in Bihar, liquor smugglers continue to attempt to supply alcohol illegally.

In this context, the coordinated action by the Excise Department and police is being seen as a strong warning to illegal traders.

By destroying more than 12,000 litres of illegal liquor, the Gopalganj administration has reiterated that strict enforcement of prohibition laws will continue in the district in the coming days.