Over 15.89 crore children in Gujarat provided free health screenings in 11 years: Minister

Gujarat's Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Monday that over the past 11 years, more than 15.89 crore children across the state have received free health check-ups under the School Health–Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (SH-RBSK).

Launched in 2014–15, the initiative has provided specialised medical care to more than 2.18 lakh children, including complex procedures such as 1.67 lakh heart surgeries, more than 20,000 kidney treatments, 11,000 cancer treatments, 206 kidney transplants, 37 liver transplants, 211 bone marrow transplants, and 3,260 cochlear implants, all free of cost.

The Minister emphasised that the SH-RBSK programme, implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to ensure a healthier future generation by offering comprehensive and technology-driven healthcare to every child from newborns to 18-year-olds.

The initiative covers children studying in anganwadis, primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, as well as those out of school, providing regular health screenings, early diagnosis, and timely treatment without any financial burden on families.

At present, 992 mobile health teams operate across the state, each comprising two AYUSH medical officers, a pharmacist, and an auxiliary nurse midwife, to reach children in every corner of Gujarat.

In addition, newborns are screened for birth defects using 4D technology at all delivery points.

The programme also addresses a wide range of health concerns, including anaemia, malnutrition, vision and hearing issues, dental and skin conditions, cardiac defects, learning delays, and behavioural problems, alongside providing counselling, nutrition, and hygiene education.

Minister Pansheriya added that around 1.89 crore children are screened every year, and those requiring further treatment are referred to primary health centres, community health centres, district hospitals, medical colleges, or super-specialty hospitals, ensuring a seamless referral and care process.

The state has also established 28 District Early Intervention Centres for diagnosis and follow-up care.

The SH-RBSK programme is integrated with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Teko Portal, making each child's health record digitally accessible.

Highlighting the state government's inclusive approach, the Minister noted that children who have undergone cochlear implant surgeries receive a free second processor to ensure continued hearing support.

He concluded by saying that the School Health-Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram represents a holistic and futuristic model of child healthcare, committed to building a strong, healthy, and empowered generation in Gujarat.